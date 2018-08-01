Share:

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa's yet-to-be-named flagship T20 tournament will consist of six teams, two fewer than the Global T20 League was due to have, and the same as the current number of domestic franchises. CSA's board approved the number of teams on Saturday, CEO Thabang Moroe revealed, but it has not yet decided where those teams will be based. Interested members from the 12 provincial affiliates will need to bid for a team in the new tournament. CSA have appointed independent analytics agency Nielsen Sports to conduct research and present a proposal to the CSA board recommending which six teams to include in the tournament.