Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The 15th death anniversary of Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan - eminent Kashmiri politician and founder President of Azad Jammu Kashmir government - was observed on Tuesday throughout AJK with due solemnity and reverence.

The people renewed the pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to make Kashmir freedom movement complete success.

Quran and Fatehs Khawani were held for the departed soul at his mausoleum at Kot Mate Khan in Rawlakot. It was state holiday across Azad Jammu & Kashmir to facilitate the people to observe the death anniversary of the renowned pioneer worker of the Kashmir freedom struggle. Sardar Ibrahimn had expired in Islamabad this day in 2003 after prolonged illness. He was laid to rest in his native village in Rawalakot district. Special ceremonies were held in various parts of AJK to pay rich tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader for his meritorious services for the Kashmir cause.

A major ceremony to observe the day was held at his mausoleum in Rawalakot where Quran Khawani was held besides a special function to pay rich tributes to the departed soul for his life-time heroic role in the Kashmir freedom struggle.

In Mirpur, Quran Khawani was held on Tuesday for the rest of the departed soul. It was followed by a special ceremony to mark the anniversary.

Addressing the ceremony speakers including seasoned jurist Syed Nishaat Hussain Kazmi Advocate, ex-president of Jammu & Kashmir People's Party and others paid glorious tributes to Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, in acknowledgement of his life-time services for the Kashmir cause including to fight for the achievement of Kashmiris birth right to self-determination.

They paid rich tributes to the departed leader for his supreme services for strengthening and uplift of the Kashmir freedom movement and the development and progress of all sections of the society in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. They said that the best way to pay glorious tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader was to renew the pledge on the day to continue the mission of our great leaders like late Sardar Ibrahim who rendered meritorious services to raise the Kashmir cause.

The speakers called for early settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. They demanded that Kashmir issue should be settled in line with the recognised United Nations which clearly spoke of the early grant of the birth right to self-determination to Jammu Kashmir people. They declared that India could not win the hearts of Jammu & Kashmir people despite initiating various measures and taking different political somersaults to muster the sympathies of Kashmiris.

They said that late Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan rendered for the cause of Kashmiris struggle for liberation of the motherland from the Indian yoke and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination.

They said that the best way to pay tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader is to follow his footsteps for the achievement of the destination he set for the people of Jammu and Kashmir through the liberation of the homeland from the illegal and forcible clutches of the long Indian subjugation. They said that it was the result of the sacrifices of over a lakh Kashmiri martyrs that Kashmir emerged as the flash point and the freedom-loving and civilised world community were pressing for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir problem.

Another meeting to pay rich tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader was held at the Conference Hall of Deputy Commissioner Office, where notables, representing various sections of the civil society including officials of various government departments offered fateha for the departed soul.