LOS ANGELES-Demi Lovato is reportedly experiencing ‘complications’ stemming from her suspected overdose.

The 25-year-old singer was admitted to hospital last week after taking a mystery substance and being found unconscious in her home, and it has now been reported that she is still at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles because of ‘’complications’’ related to her recovery. According to TMZ, a source with ‘’firsthand knowledge’’ told them the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer is suffering extreme nausea and a high fever, which is believed to be related to her apparent overdose.

Whilst doctors have not yet decided when Demi will be released from hospital, it has been claimed she is in good hands and will ‘’make a full recovery’’. An insider told TMZ: ‘’She is under the care of medical experts and is expected to make a full recovery.’’

Demi’s reported complications come after it was recently claimed by a separate source that she was ‘’getting better’’, with the help of her family and former boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

They said: ‘’Demi is resting and getting better, while her whole family and Wilmer Valderrama are there to support her through her recovery.’’

Demi had been sober for six years at the start of this year, but revealed last month through a song entitled ‘Sober’ that she had broken that sobriety. On the track, she sings: ‘’Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore / And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.

‘’To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.’’

Following her apparent overdose, her family are said to be keen to get her to go to rehab as soon as she is discharged from hospital. A source said: ‘’Demi’s family is pushing for rehab. They have looked into several options. After an overdose, it’s encouraged to head straight to rehab. If the person is allowed to return home first, it’s harder to commit to rehab.’’