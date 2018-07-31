Share:

MULTAN:-The Airport Security Forces (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle 2,700 gram of heroin to Dubai and arrested a trafficker here on Monday. The ASF sources said that during search of baggage of a Dubai-bound passenger at Multan Airport, 2.7kg of heroin concealed in secret cavities was recovered. The ASF confiscated the recovered heroin worth millions of rupees in the international market, off loaded and arrested the accused who was handed over to the ANF for further investigation.