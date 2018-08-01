Share:

Rawalpindi - A two member delegation of European Union (EU) observers on Tuesday called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir at his office, informed a spokesman.

The two-member delegation of EU observers to monitor general elections 2018 comprised of Virginie Muller and Alberto Simonitto, he added.

According to him, the DC Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir, during meeting with the delegation, said good changes have been seen during general elections 2018 as compared to the last general elections.

He said the process of polling remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported anywhere in the district. DC told the European Union observers that the government and Election Commission of Pakistan have given media full access to monitor and observe polling, counting and result preparation process.

However, the DC admitted the media men have to face difficulties in coverage at sensitive polling stations due to security reasons. Sharing the performance of district government, DC Dr Umer Jahangir said the government has received complaints against the candidates involved in violation of Code of Conduct announced by ECP and also taken action against the violators.

He said the government teams have also seized the election posters, banners and other material that were prepared against the CoC of ECP and issued showcause notices to the candidates. “All the candidates and the voters have been provided a level playing field and a peaceful environment during general elections 2018,” he said. During the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Saima Younis was also present.