SIALKOT/KASUR-WWF Pakistan has started implementation of its EU-funded project titled 'International Labour and Environmental Standards (ILES) Application' in Sialkot-based SMEs belonging to the gloves industry.

WWF-Pakistan senior official Suhail Ali Naqvi told newsmen that under the project, the WWF-Pakistan will conduct Environmental Audits of the Sialkot based SMEs related to the gloves industry with a sole aim to promote sustainable economic growth by introduction of clean production and pollution prevention techniques in the processes of Sialkot's gloves industry.

Earlier, the senior officials of WWF-Pakistan and Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PGMEA) signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) during a special ceremony.

power breakdown

Residents of Street No 30, Basti Qadirabad, Kasur cry foul at the authorities' negligence for being least bothered to fix the transformer lying non-functional for the past two weeks.

It has been learnt through a survey that the residents are reeling under shocks from power suspension in the sizzling weather. With a dysfunctional transformer, it has become a challenge for the Lesco authorities to provide uninterrupted electricity to the residents of the locality.

Majority of people of the locality have been spending exhausted days and restless nights due to prolonged power suspension. People demanded Lesco Kasur Xen and other authorities ensure an early solution to their problem.