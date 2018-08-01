Share:

KARACHI - Former Assistant Inspector General (logistics) Tanveer Hussain Tahir was found involved in embezzlement of millions of rupees in Sindh police, he was sentenced to ten years in imprisonment.

An accountability court in Karachi on Tuesday issued direction in a reference pertaining corruption in Sindh police department. The court sentenced the former AIG to 10 years in imprisonment on charges of embezzlement of Rs50 million from Sindh police funds. The court also imposed a fine of Rs25 million on the ex-AIG.

The court issued the order after hearing final arguments and testimony submitted from both the sides, the court acquitted former AIG (finance) Syed Fida Hussain Shah as the charges against him were not proved during the proceedings. The court has found in its order that the fuel allowance those were issued for the department were illegally transferred to the personal bank account of the head constable Muhammad Rafique. The two officers were booked in the NAB reference for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs50 million government funds.

According to the NAB prosecutor, they were involved in embezzling funds released to pay fuel charges and make special security arrangements for Muharram.

It was alleged in the reference that Fida sought approval from the Sindh police chief to pay for the fuel and other expenses. Subsequently, suspect Tahir allegedly sent five bills of Rs10 million each to the accountant general, Sindh for the release of the amount in the names of M/s Standard Services Station and M/s Quick Filling Station, Racecourse Road, Sukkur.

The prosecution had also submitted that Rs30 million was withdrawn in the name of M/s Standard Services Station and Rs20 million in the name of M/s Quick Filling Station.

The NAB investigation revealed that the fuel stations in question had neither issued any bills for payment of the amount nor they had received any such payment.