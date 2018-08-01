Share:

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has arrested an alleged impersonator, Irshad Ali Channa, for extorting money by posing himself as NAB officer.

According to NAB Sukkur officials, the accused was calling government officials, politicians, bankers and common people from a cell number and extorting money from them. A Sukkur NAB intelligence team with the support of Jamshoro police arrested Irshad Ali Channa, son of Muhammad Yousuf Channa.

The accused during interrogation confessed that he has extorted money from officers of government departments, politicians and private people. The mode of extorting money from above persons was through Easypaisa, Easyload (E-transactions). FIR no 188/2018 has been lodged at Police Station Jamshoro against him. The accused is now under police remand.