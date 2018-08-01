Share:

KARACHI - 126th birth anniversary of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah , Mother of the Nation and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s sister, was celebrated on Tuesday across the country.

Fatima Jinnah was born on July 31, 1893, the youngest of seven children. Of her siblings she was the closest to Muhammad Ali Jinnah who became her guardian upon the death of their father in 1901. She joined the struggle for a separate Muslim homeland and was able to win respect for her determination and devotion to the aim within and outside All India Muslim League.

Fatima Jinnah is revered for her struggle in the Pakistan Movement, her devotion to her brother Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation, and determined advocate for women’s rights. She backed her brother through thick and thin when he decided to lead the Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve a Muslim country. Fatima Jinnah had participated in the presidential election against military dictator Ayub Khan and was able to win two of Pakistan’s largest cities, Karachi and Dhaka despite political rigging.

She passed away at the age of 71 on July 9, 1967 due to a heart-attack and was buried beside her brother’s grave in his impressive mausoleum in Karachi.

Special programs were chalked out by various government and private organisations have to highlight the services rendered by Fatima Jinnah for creation of Pakistan.

The Nazria Pakistan Trust organised a special event to pay tribute to the great leader of Pakistan Movement.

The programme was held at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan’s Mader-e-Millat Park. It was chaired by former president M Rafique Tarar, where a cake was cut.

Fatima fought against dictatorship: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended greetings to the entire nation on the 125th birthday Mader-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah that was observed on Tuesday .In his message on the occasion, the PPP Chairman said that sister of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah challenged dictatorship and fought valiantly against it leading the nation’s struggle for democracy.

He said that Mohatarma Fatima Jinnah struggled shoulder to shoulder with her brother during the freedom movement for an independent Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that nation is indebted to Mader-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah for her struggle to uphold the democratic ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Meanwhile, Mayor Wasim Akhtar Tuesday paid tribute to the services of Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her birth anniversary.

Addressing a meeting here, the mayor said the nation could never forget her struggle for Pakistan and then for strengthening it.

City Council Parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, chairman land committee Arshad Hassan, chairman katchi abadi committee Saad Bin Jaffar, chairman charged parking committee Mohammad Mursaleen, chairman E&IP Committee Qaiser Imtiaz, chairman Estate committee Nasir Taimuri, chairperson medical committee of city council Naheed Fatima, and director CSR Khursheed Shah and other officers attended the meeting.

Afterwards a parliamentary delegation of the City Council led by its leader Aslam Shah Afridi went to lay a wreath on the mazar of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on behalf o the Mayor Karachi and the citizens of Karachi and offered Fateha.