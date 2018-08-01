Share:

RAWALPINDI - Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Adiala jail from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences amid tight security here on Tuesday.

The police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) had beefed up security on the roads leading to Adiala jail to shield the convoy of the former premier.

Sharif was moved to the jail after his two days stay at the PIMS for getting medical treatment. Vehicles carrying Sharif were encircled by Rawalpindi police, Elite Force commandos and personnel of other LEAs soon after it entered Rawalpindi from Koral Chowk. City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan monitored the security provided to the former premier.

“The decision was conveyed to the jail administration and local administration in the evening that the medical reports of Sharif were satisfactory and he will be shifted any time. However, he was shifted after Maghrib prayers,” said a senior official of the district administration. Soon reaching the jail, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar were allowed to meet Sharif. “The couple had requested to the jail administration to see him,” said an official of Adiala jail.

He said that before the arrival of Sharif back to the jail, the jail administration had made special arrangements to provide comfortable environment to the ailing former prime minister so he did not suffer from tension. He said that the special instructions were received from the President House to the caretaker Punjab government to look after the former prime minister in a better environment and take care of his health.

He said the jail doctors were given special instructions to monitor the patient round the clock and check his blood pressure and sugar by taking all the safety measures. He said that the meal of former prime minister was being cooked under the guidance of doctors.

On the other hand, the jail administration sought the help of the Punjab Home Department to make decisions on hundreds of applications filed by different people including politicians, former ministers and family members who wanted to meet with Sharif in the jail on Thursday, the day fixed for meeting with inmates as per the jail manual. Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to inquire after the health of Nawaz Sharif.

According to sources, the former Punjab chief minister had a meeting with Nawaz Sharif that lasted for about 15 minutes. Two men accompanied Shehbaz to the building but were not allowed to enter Nawaz’ ward. Doctors at the PIMS earlier suggested that Nawaz Sharif to be shifted to another hospital, insisting a proper treatment is not impossible due to lack of medical history.

ISRAR AHMED