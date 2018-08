Share:



People cool off in a water fountain in Nice, as a heatwave is sweeping across northern Europe



A woman walks through a water fountain in Montpellier as a heatwave is sweeping across northern Europe



Children play in a water fountain in Montpellier as a heatwave is sweeping across northern Europe



A woman reacts as she refreshes herself in a fountain in the French eastern city of Lyon as temperatures soar to 35 degrees Celsius.