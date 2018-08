Share:

LAHORE - The Government College University, Lahore, has produced a doctor of philosophy (PhD) in the field of Economics. Syed Yasir Mahmood Gillani completed his thesis on “Socio-Economic Determinants of Crimes: An Empirical analysis of Prisoners in Punjab” under the supervision of Prof Dr Muhammad Wasif Siddiqi. The GCU Examination Department has issued a notification after approval of thesis.