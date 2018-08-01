Share:

ISLAMABAD - Head of her own faction of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Aysha Gulalai was all praise for the Election Commission of Pakistan and the army chief for conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

Addressing a press conference here at National Press Club on Tuesday, Gulalia rejected the charges of rigging in the elections and dubbed it as the most transparent elections in country’s history.

She said that as the PTI has emerged as the single largest party to form the government in the centre, all political parties must let it to govern the country and fulfill the promises made by it with the people of Pakistan.

She also commended the decision of opposition parties not to stay away from the Parliamentary process and hoped that the joint opposition would not let the PTI go off track and the government with a thin majority would have to work extremely hard. She said that like other political parties, her party would also keep an eye on the upcoming PTI government and its first 100 days plan.

“We will like to see Imran Khan fulfill the promise of creating 10 million jobs, construction of over five millions low-cost houses, the complete end to load-shedding and other such things in one year time,” she said. She attributed her crushing defeat in the elections to lack of resources as she was not having enough money to effectively run her election campaign for four National Assembly seats.

She further said that she had spent Rs2.9 lakh from the pension of his father while the rest of a few thousand she had arranged for herself.She once again came up with corruption charges against the former PTI KP government wherein all contracts were awarded to blue-eyed people especially the mine leases were doled out to Jahangir Tareen and other favourites on a throwaway price.

She said that her party wanted to see the democratic system function in the country and that was the reason she wanted all the political forces in the country to give time to the PTI government to deliver. She, however, said that in case the PTI government failed to come up with some tangible achievements on the long list of promises Imran Khan had made with the people during and before the general election, her party would be on the roads against the government.

She appealed to the people to join her party and help strengthen it across the country as she alone could not do so owing to lack of financial resources. She charged that PTI leaders particularly Imran Khan had spent money to keep her out of the system as she had arranged huge public gatherings during her election campaign and even the crowd in her rallies was far more than the rallies organized by KP former chief minister Pervez Khattak.