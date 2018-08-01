Share:

LAHORE - The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed satisfaction that the 2018 general elections were held on time and remained, by and large, peaceful.

However, HRCP regrets that many lives were lost in violence preceding the elections and condoles deeply with the families of the victims.

In a statement issued today, HRCP has said “while the conduct of the polls was, overall, orderly and peaceful, the Commission notes with concern the complaints made by several political parties as well as HRCP's own observers regarding the management of post-poll formalities.

Numerous reports that vote counting was poorly handled – with polling agents prevented from observing the final count in many cases – and the unprecedented delay in results have cast a shadow over the electoral process. These questions must be diligently addressed to avoid any doubts concerning the credibility of the elections.

'HRCP's field reports indicate that observers' access to polling stations remained problematic, for instance in NA 164 (Vehari), NA 125 (Lahore), NA 13 (Mansehra), NA 270 (Panjgur), NA 260 (Nasirabad) and NA 25 (Nowshera).

Moreover, many observers were prevented from remaining at any polling station long enough to document and verify their observations satisfactorily. HRCP urges the ECP to appreciate the fact that election observation is a time-consuming exercise on which the credibility of the election hinges.

“HRCP is extremely concerned at continuing reports that polling agents, the media and observers were not allowed to remain present during the vote counting in many cases. Observers in numerous constituencies – including NA 100 (Chiniot), NA 76 (Sialkot), NA 13 (Mansehra), NA 16 (Abbottabad), NA 49 (South Waziristan Agency), NA 129, NA 130 and NA 131 (Lahore) – were prevented from observing the vote count. Indeed, HRCP's observer team in Turbat reports that polling agents were locked into a separate room while the results were being counted.