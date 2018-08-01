Share:

Man found dead in River Ravi

A 40-year-old man was found dead in Ravi River on early Tuesday, rescue workers said. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue. Some passersby spotted the body on the river bank near Shahpur Kajnraan and alerted the police by phone. Rescue workers also reached the spot and pulled out the body. The police were investigating the death.–Staff Reporter

Three injured in cylinder blast

At least three persons were wounded when a gas cylinder exploded at a CNG station located near Choburji Chowk on Tuesday. Rescue workers said all the three injured were shifted to hospital. It was not clear yet what caused the explosion. Authorities were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

PG induction committee meets

Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Secretary Saqib Zafar chaired a meeting of PG induction committee on Tuesday. Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences Prof Javed Akram, VC of King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, VC of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Amir Zaman Khan, VC of Rawalpindi Medical University Prof Muhammad Umer, Principal of Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Mehmood Ayaz, Prof Syed Muhammad Awais, Director of Punjab Information Technology Board Badar Munir, P&S Health Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Shehnaz, SH&ME Additional Secretary Dr Salman Shahid, Medical Education Deputy Secretary Dr Shahid Latif and other concerned officers attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed about the policy and procedure of online central induction for the postgraduate trainee doctors under Punjab Residency Programme. Saqib Zafar said that the committee would meet on weekly basis to resolve the issues on fast track. –Staff Reporter

PHC briefs YDA about anti-quackery drive

A delegation of the Young Doctors’ Association on Tuesday was given briefing about the anti-quackery campaign of the Punjab Healthcare Commission. Three-member delegation of the YDA Pakistan, led by Secretary of the Association Dr Salman Kazmi, was told about the steps taken by the PHC for eradication of quackery. Dr Kazmi appreciated the Commission for its work, and vowed extending full support. The delegation was briefed about various aspects of the anti-quackery drive. They were also given a briefing about the software Census Information Management, which was developed by the PHC IT team. By using this mobile app, teams of the Commission get information, including location, of quacks, and take action.–Staff Reporter

CTO inaugurates road safety campaign

Chief Traffic Officer Liaquat Ali Malik Tuesday inaugurated the road safety campaign in the city to control accidents in the provincial capital. At Liberty Roundabout (Gulberg) and Faisal Chowk (The Mall), the CTO and National Safety Manager of Atlas Honda distributed free helmets to motorcyclists. CTO Liaqat Ali Malik said on the occasion that free helmets were being distributed in phases in the city. He said that 2000 helmets would be distributed in the first phase. He said that motorcycle riders should ensure security of themselves and others by using helmet.–APP