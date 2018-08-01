An Iraqi woman holds a sign and chants slogan during a demonstration against unemployment in the capital Baghdad's Tahrir Square
Iraqis hold up a large national flag and chant slogans during a demonstration against unemployment in the capital Baghdad's Tahrir Square
An Iraqi woman holds a sign and a candle during a demonstration against unemployment in the capital Baghdad's Tahrir Square
Iraqis chant slogans and wave national flags during a demonstration against unemployment in the capital Baghdad's Tahrir Square