ISLAMABAD:- The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 280,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 328,300 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1517.44 feet, which was 131.44 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 182,000 cusecs while outflow as 135,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1148.95 feet, which was 108.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 30,900 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.