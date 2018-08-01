Share:

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Football Association (IFA) is holding Jashan-i-Azadi Football Tournament 2018 here at Karachi Company Football Ground today (Wednesday).

IFA secretary Syed Sharafat Hussian Bukhari said that Mehran FC chief patron Naseeb Khan will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony. He said all the arrangements have been completed. Total 30 teams are taking part in the tournament, which will be played on knockout basis under FIFA rules. The inaugural match will be played between Youth Power Club and Youngsters Club at 4:30pm. The organising committee comprises Syed Tanweer Ahmed (chairman), M Zaman (deputy chiarman), Syed Zakir (organising secretary), Syed Muqbil, Abdul Hafeez, M Shahid, M Aslam, Ghulam Rasool and Adnan are members.