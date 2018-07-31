Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Jammu Kashmir National Front Chairman Nayeem Khan, the Kashmiri leader incarcerated in notorious Tihar Jial, Delhi, has welcomed the statement of Imran Khan about Kashmir soon after his success in the general elections.

Nayeem Khan stressed upon New Delhi to respond positively to Imran Khan's statement. In his message released from Tihar Jail and later released to the media from AJK office of his JKNF Party, he said that India must respond to Imran Khan's gesture positively so that a way is paved for the resolution of the long pending Kashmir dispute.

Nayeem Khan has been imprisonment because of his pro-freedom stance. The Kashmiri leader said that Kashmiri people have also time and again advocated for a meaningful dialogue so that their political will could be respected and Kashmir dispute resolved according to their wishes.

Nayeem Khan said that it was high time for India to grab the opportunity and respond positively to Imran Khan's statement. This only can assure a peaceful and stable south Asia otherwise people living in the region will have to reel under the ongoing situation of uncertainty and insecurity.