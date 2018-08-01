Share:

Islamabad - The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested a bootlegger and recovered 1007 bottles of wine, during special checking in area of PWD, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has asked all the police officials to conduct an effective crackdown against those involved in bootlegging activities. The police on a tip off intercepted a car near PWD gate and recovered over 1000 wine bottles. The team arrested Toqeer Shafique son of Jalal Masih, a resident of Dhoke Khabba, Rawalpindi. Further investigation is underway. SSP Islamabad has appreciated police performance and announced a cash prize and commendation certificates for members of the police team.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 13 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered 3.265 kilogram hashish, looted items and weapons from them. Crime Investigation Agency nabbed a man identified as Habib for possessing 2.240 kilogram hashish, while Nasir Mehmud was arrested for possessing a stolen a mobile phone. The Homicide Unit recovered two Kalashnikovs and ammunition from Zahid and Sheheryar Zahid who are already involved in a murder case. These weapons were used by them as murder tools. Koral police arrested Faizan and Shahid Nawaz for possessing one 30-bore pistol each. Aabpara police arrested Hazir Khan for two wine bottles. Bhara Kahu police nabbed Farhan for having 1025 gram hashish. Shehzad Town police arrested four persons including three women for their alleged involvement in immoral activities. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.