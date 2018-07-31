Share:

KHANEWAL-The Lahore High Court Multan bench accepted the writ petition of losing PTI candidate, requesting recounting and examination of rejected votes in NA-151.

Ahmed Yar Hiraj, the PTI for NA-151, got 109,520 votes while his opponent winning PML-N candidate Muhammad Khan Daha got 111,198 votes with 3,638 rejected votes in this constituency.

In his petition Ahmed Yar Hiraj is of the view that he requested for the complete recounting and examination of the rejected votes but the Returning Officer concerned turned down his plea. He requested the LHC Multan bench to order recounting and examination of the rejected votes. The court accepted the petition and summoned the respondents for August 3.

Saira Tarar demands vote recounting



HAFIZABAD-Former federal minster and defeated candidate of PML-N from NA-87 Saira Afzal Tarar has rejected the election results, and said that she would approach the Election Commission for the recounting of votes.

Addressing a press conference, she said that she had approached the Returning Officer for the recounting of votes of NA-87 but he rejected her application by stating that there was no justification or reasonability for opening any of the polling bags for the purpose of recounting. She said that a conspiracy was hatched to change her victory into defeat.

She disclosed that most of the polling agents were pushed out from the polling stations and in most cases the result was not issued on Form No. 45.

She thanked the masses of the district for casting their votes in favour of PML-N and assured them that she would always strive for the betterment of the area.