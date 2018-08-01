Share:

Islamabad - Concluding ceremony of a month-long ‘Children’s Summer Camp in Traditional Skills’ at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), was held here on Tuesday.

Participants of the summer camp received training in traditional skills including Truck art, Papier Mache and Pottery Making. Additional Secretary Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National History Shafqat Jalil was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony, he distributed certificates among participants.

The children were taught about the history and techniques of the craft and were given an opportunity to practice their skills under the master trainers and artisans.

The participating children were also provided with an opportunity to visit the local museums and were acquainted with the cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The summer camp had culminated with a colourful closing ceremony featuring live performances by child folk artists and folk performers.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafqat Jalil said such summer camps were vital to acquaint the new generation about the national culture, heritage and values.

He said he was really impressed by the live performances of the children representing various regions of the country. Executive Director Lok Virsa , Shahira Shahid also spoke on the occasion.