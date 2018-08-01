Share:

Islamabad - The high-ups at the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad have found a wireless operator and another official unlawfully issuing fake inspection reports to the eateries and offices in the capital city for ‘personal gains’, according to the documents.

The officials approached restaurants, offices and other establishments and issued bogus and unauthorised inspection reports on behalf of the officials at the Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate without any legal authority. The officials have been identified as Muhammad Islam, Wireless Operator and Parvaiz Masih, a Coordinator who is on LPR nowadays. The bogus inspection reports were prepared and issued to M/s Savour Foods and other establishments. One of the officials mentioned his designation as Assistant Inspector (E&DM) while he was a wireless operator. The notices were issued under the CDA Building Standards for Fire Prevention and Life Safety, 2010 regulated under Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulations, 2010. The high ups expressed grave concern that the said official endorsed bogus inspection reports on behalf of Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate for personal gains. The accused have been issued “Explanation” for the misconduct and asked why no strict proceedings under CDA Employees Services Regulations will be initiated against them.

Meanwhile, Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed the Environment Wing for immediate removal / cutting and trimming of wild bushes and shrubs in the city within a week’s time. He passed these directions while chairing a meeting held at Mayor Office to review performance of Environment Wing of the MCI. He directed the officers of Environment Wing to remain present in the field and ensure proper cutting of shrubs, wild bushes and trimming of trees so that monsoon tree plantation campaign could be launched. He directed to clean the streams and nullah to ensure smooth flow of water.

While taking notice of unsatisfactory performance of the supervisory staff, the Mayor directed the officers to take strict action against the employees who are not performing duties up to mark. He directed the Union leaders to ask the employees to fully participate in the campaign as it is prime responsibility of MCI to keep the city clean and green.