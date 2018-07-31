Share:

MULTAN-The Multan Development Group (MDG) claimed on Tuesday that the budget session held by the Mayor Multan was fake and the Deputy Commissioner has issued order to declare the session null and void.

Addressing a news conference here, Multan Development Group Chairmen including Adnan Dogar, Akhtar Alam Qureshi, Fayyaz Ahmad, Jalil Khan Babar and others said that no notification or agenda was sent to members of the Municipal Corporation regarding holding of the budget session. They claimed that the Mayor took attendance from the Chairmen of his group at his office and declared it budget session while majority of the house was unaware of the meeting. They said that the members had to be informed two days before the session along with the agenda and a copy of the budget but nothing like this was done. They said that the session was fake and it should be declared void.

They accused the mayor and his brother Waheed Arrain of collecting extortion from cattle market and map branch. They said that the mayor withdrew sanitary workers from each union council and deployed them at his marriage hall illegally. They claimed that the DC declared the session void and issued a letter to the secretary local government.

PLANTATION DRIVE KICKS OFF

The district government will plant 03 million saplings to turn he district green and clean, declared Mudassir Riaz Malik, Deputy Commissioner.

Talking to journalists here after planting a sapling in DC office on Tuesday, he said that a special drive has been launched to plant saplings along roads besides developing green belts in different areas of the city. He said that plantation would help prevent citizens from sizzling weather. He declared that staff would be deployed to take care of newly planted trees.

He further disclosed that the Forest Department has been tasked to plant 10,000 saplings around Damdama and at Qila Qasim Bagh. He said that the Parks and Horticulture Authority would be responsible for taking care of all the plants. He hoped that the plantation would help bring the temperature down in Multan.

PFA seals 7 food outlets

Teams of the Punjab Food Authority launched a major crackdown in entire South Punjab region on Tuesday and sealed four ice factories and three food points besides imposing fine worth over Rs2 million on different food outlets.

The teams also spoiled 3,200 litre contaminated milk, 440 litre animal fat, poor quality ice cream and other not-fit-for human consumption edible items.

The teams sealed Naem Ullah Ice Factory and Aslam Ice Factory in Muzaffargarh, Kharral Ice Factory Layyah and Mujahid Ice Factory Lodhran for using rusted blocks, absence of RO plants as well as health certificate of workers.

Similarly, the teams sealed Five Star Foods and Baba Bakers in Multan for poor hygienic conditions and presence of insects in production area. The teams also sealed Baba Haji Soda Water factory in Bahawalnagar and Mujahid Drink Corner in Muzaffargarh.

The teams imposed a total fine of Rs228,500 on different food outlets for poor food safety conditions, substandard quality of food items and ingredients, presence of insects in production area and poor hygienic conditions.