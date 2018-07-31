Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-A middle-class political worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Zartaj Gul Wazir defeated influential tribal chiefs in the general elections 2018 in their hometown.

She bedeviled former federal minister of PML-N Sardar Awias Ahmad Khan Leghari son of former president of Pakistan Sardar Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari and former Punjab chief minister Sardar Dost Muhammad Khosa son of ex-governor Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa.

She beat Awais Leghari by a lead of 25361 votes and Dost Muhammad Khosa by a lead of 48229 votes NA-191 DG Khan -III. Historically, NA-191 constituency is comprised of Municipal Corporation of DG Khan, rural area and tribal area where a nip and tuck contest was already expected between these three candidates.

In 1977 and 1985 elections, it was NA-125 DG Khan-II National Assembly constituency; Sardar Farooq Ahmed Leghari and Sardar Maqsood Ahmed Khan Leghari were elected from the area respectively. In 1988, 1990, 1993, 1997 elections the constituency became NA-133 DG Khan cum Rajanpur, and Sardar Farooq Leghari won the seat in 1988 and 1990 elections. Sardar Mansoor Leghari won the seat in 1993 elections and Sardar M Jaffer Khan Leghari in 1997 elections. In 2002, 2008 and 2013 elections, it became NA-172 DG Khan-II, Sardar Farooq Leghari won the seat in 2002 and 2008 elections. It became vacant after the death of Sardar Farooq Leghari. He died on October 20, 2010 in Rawalpindi due to a heart illness. In by-election held in March 2011 Sardar Awais Leghari won the seat after his father death.

But in 2013 elections first time, out of Leghari family, Hafiz Abdul Kareem won the slot and beat two Leghari Sardar namely Sardar Maqsood Leghari and Sardar Jamal Khan Leghari son of Sardar Farooq Leghari. Astonishing, Zartaj Gul was runner-up in 2013 elections. But she was ahead in election race from Maqsood Leghari and Jamal Leghari.

After delimitation, it became NA-191 DG Khan-III in election 2018 and Zartaj Gul of PTI has won the seat by securing 79932 votes. The 36-year-old didn't have financial backing and political background like Sardar nor she has the look of a politician. She looks like a model girl but she became extremely popular in DG Khan.

She belongs to chief family of Wazir tribe of Waziristan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa). She got middle level education from Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Meeran Shah. Then she shifted Lahore with parents and got admission in Queen Marry College Lahore. Finally she completed her graduation in Textile Designing from National College of Arts Lahore. She joined PTI as member of ISF in 2005 and later became Youth President of ISF Waziristan.

In 2010 after marriage with Akhwand Humayun Raza Khan, she shifted to DG Khan City and started boosting PTI in DG Khan. She contested her first election as MNA candidate from NA-172 in 2013 but did not win. Now in election 2018 she has won the seat and became popular MNA of PTI. She is also a member of the Core Committee of PTI.