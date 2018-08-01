Share:

MARSEILLE - The French NGO operating the rescue ship Aquarius, which precipitated a European political crisis in June after both Italy and Malta blocked it from docking with 630 migrants aboard, said Tuesday it would return to sea. "As long as people are trying to cross the Mediterranean, the Aquarius is preparing to resume its rescue mission. Its departure from Marseille is scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday)," SOS Mediterranee posted on Twitter. The NGO will hold a press conference alongside members of the Doctors Without Borders aid group before the ship's launch, expected around 5:00 pm (1500 GMT).