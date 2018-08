Share:

SHIKARPUR - A 5-year-old boy drowned into a pond when he was taking bath outside his Chatto Mangi village on Tuesday. The child identified as Mansoor Ali son of Sadoro Mangi drowned into a pond when he was taking the bath to beat the heat. After receiving information, local divers reached on the spot and fished out the body of deceased boy and handed over to his relatives.

The number of villagers attended the funeral ceremony and expressed their sorrow and grief with bereaved family.