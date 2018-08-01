Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau, once again, summoned PTI leader Aleem Khan to appear before the authority in a case related to “assets beyond means.”

The move comes amid speculations that the MPA-elect Aleem Khan could be nominated by his party leadership as candidate for the slot of Punjab chief minister. The PTI leader has been directed to appear before the joint investigation team of the Lahore NAB on August 8.

Last month, Aleem Khan was summoned by the NAB for having off-shore accounts. He had submitted his reply before the investigation officers but failed to satisfy them. Official sources said the NAB authorities are investigating the properties of Aleem Khan in Pakistan and abroad.

In February, the anti-graft body had summoned Aleem Khan to appear before Lahore NAB along with details of his offshore companies. Khan appeared before the NAB investigation team on different occasions but failed to satisfy them.