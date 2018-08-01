Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Balochistan High Court’s decision to grant bail to former secretary finance Balochistan Mushtaq Raisani and former adviser to CM Balochistan Khalid Lango in a mega corruption case.

The decision to file the appeal was taken by the NAB on Tuesday. The NAB legal team would soon file the appeal after receiving the original judgment.

Earlier, the NAB under its former chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhary had approved the plea bargain application of Raisani and Sohail Majeed Shah, the frontman of Khalid Lango.

Meanwhile, NAB chief Javed Iqbal said that the NAB did not have any pick and choose policy in apprehending the corruption accused. Chairing a meeting at NAB headquarters, he said that the NAB has the policy of arresting the culprits allegedly involved in corruption without any discrimination and in light of solid and concrete evidence.

He said NAB apprehends a corruption accused after scrutinizing his role in corruption, nature of allegations and evaluating chances of his fleeing from the country.

He said the accused is given enough time to prove his innocence before and after his arrest. He said the NAB prefers investigating mega scandals instead of concentrating on minor cases of corruption so that big fish could be nabbed as per the law of the land.