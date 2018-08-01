Share:

LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) marked 126th birthday of Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah in a befitting manner by organising a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan here on Tuesday.

Chairman of NPT and former president of Pakistan Muhammad Rafique Tarar paid her a tribute by calling her the flag bearer of democratic values and peoples’ right to self rule. In his message, he said Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah played a vital role in Pakistan Movement and assembled Muslim women under the banner of All India Muslim League. It was her effort that women of the sub-continent played a marvelous role in achieving Pakistan, he added. He urged people to follow her footstep to transform Pakistan into a modern Islamic, democratic and welfare state.

Vice Chairman of NPT Professor Dr Rafique Ahmed said Madar-e-Millat stood up against a military dictator because she was a strong believer of the fact that Pakistan was created on the principle of democracy and it can only progress by sticking to democratic norms and values. He urged the youngsters to study Pakistan Movement in order to revive their commitment to Pakistan.

Former Chief Justice of Federal Shariat Court and Chairman of Pakistan Movement Workers Trust Mian Mahboob Ahmed said Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was the driving force behind the unprecedented success of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Leading law expert Khalil-ur-Rehman Khan lamented that Pakistanis have failed to extend due respect to the towering personality of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah . She was sister of a great leader and both of them devoted their lives to the cause of Pakistan, he stressed.

Justice (Retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal delivered the keynote speech and lauded the role of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah in assembling Muslim women under the aegis of the All India Muslim League. She said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a strong supporter of equal opportunities for men and women and he kept his sister along with her throughout his struggle for creation of Pakistan. She said defeat of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah proved a downfall of Ayub Khan who had secured success through rigging in polls. She said that people of Pakistan hate nepotism, recommendation and corruption culture therefore they have voted for change.

Among others who spoke on the occasion included Begum Mehnaz Rafi, former Senator Ch Naeem Hussain Chatta, Begum Safia Ishaq, Rana Muhammad Arshad, Convener Madar-e-Millat Centre Dr. Perveen Khan, Dr Arifa Subha Khan and Shahid Rasheed.