Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan and Brazil on Tuesday discussed various avenues to enhance defence cooperation.

This has transpired from separate interactions of visiting Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces Admiral Ademir Sobrinho with President Manoon Hussain, Federal Minister for Defence Lt-Gen (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Abbasi.

In their meetings, the two sides discussed matters relating to bilateral military cooperation, regional security situation and measures to improve bilateral military engagements. Chief of Staff of Brazilian Armed Forces Admiral Ademir Sobrinho called on President Mamnoon Hussain in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the president said increased cooperation between Pakistan and Brazil is good omen for growth of bilateral relations.

He lauded Brazil for its stand on entry of new members to the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

He said Pakistan appreciates Brazil's stance on Kashmir, which wanted to resolve it in accordance with UN resolutions.

The president also praised Brazil for participating in Pakistan Navy's exercises as an observer.

He stressed that besides defense both countries should enhance cooperation in trade, education and culture. Ambassador of Brazil Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins and other high officials were also present.

In his meeting with Gen Bajwa, matters of mutual interest including bilateral military cooperation, regional security situation and measures to improve bilateral military engagements were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism and achievements in war against terrorism.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Brazilian Chief of Staff laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada where a guard of honour was presented to him.

Meanwhile, Admiral Ademir Sobrinho also called on Federal Minister for Defence Lt-Gen (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi at Ministry of Defence Rawalpindi,. The federal minister welcomed the admiral, whose visit was the first ever by a Brazilian Chief of Staff to Pakistan. During the meeting, matters relating to regional situation and bilateral cooperation came under discussion.

Highlighting Pakistan’s role in the region and its relation with neighboring countries, the Federal Minister dilated on Pakistan’s efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.

The minister mentioned that Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and that the country has been providing multifaceted support to international community in war against terrorism. He emphasized on Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate terrorism especially the success of operations Zarb-e-Azab, Radd-ul-Fasad and Khyber-IV in Pakistan.

The federal minister mentioned that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Brazil and desires to expand cooperation in all fields. Both the leaders exchanged views on enhancing and diversifying defence cooperation for which considerable potential existed between the two countries.

It was agreed to share experiences with each other on matters like border management and counter terrorism. The two sides also agreed on institutionalization of defence cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding.

Regular exchange of trainees to each other’s training institutions also came under discussion.