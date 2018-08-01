Share:

Islamabad - In a landmark development, Pakistan and the Russian Federation have signed a memorandum of understanding for naval cooperation.

According to the Pakistan spokesperson, the MoU was signed during a visit of Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat to the Central Naval Museum at Saint Petersburg.

Both sides, while appreciating the conclusion of the MoU, expressed that the memorandum will certainly boost the existing bilateral naval collaboration between the two navies.

The navy spokesman said the MoU would help expand the existing naval cooperation between the two countries.

The Vice-Chief of Naval Staff also called on Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Federation. They exchanged views on professional matters and security situation in the Indian Ocean region.

During the meeting, discussions on professional matters, bilateral naval collaboration and security environment in the Indian Ocean were held. Various avenues of cooperation between the two navies were also focused.

Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in the fight against terrorism including Pakistan Navy’s contributions towards regional maritime security, in pursuance of the government of Pakistan policies, to ensure peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region.

The Commander-in-Chief Russian Federation Navy highly appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and security in the region.

During the visit, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat also attended Main Naval Parade on the occasion of Russian Federation Navy Day besides visiting Naval Shipyard and Russian Navy Frigate, Admiral Makarov.

Pakistan and the Russian Federation enjoy cordial relations. A strong partnership between Pakistan and Russia would contribute to promoting peace, stability and cooperation in the region.

It is expected that recent visit of the Vice-Chief of Naval Chief will enhance and expand collaboration between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia have been growing on a positive trajectory over the years, and both Islamabad and Moscow are struggling to further enhance cooperation in various fields including military to military, oil and gas and investment. Both Pakistan and Russia are also engaged to enhance bilateral defence cooperation to the highest level. Pakistan and Russia have also held bilateral military exercises and are currently

Under the banner of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, both Pakistan and Russia are also actively engaged to enhance cooperation at internal and regional.