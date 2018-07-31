Share:

“Rock music was the death of jazz in a way. I know there’s a bunch of people who say jazz isn’t dead, but I mean, rock ‘n roll, you play three chords to 20,000 people; jazz, you play 20,000 chords to three people.”

–Jamie Hince

The band brought country into

the mainstream and brought rock

into the SoCal scene.

On this day, i.e. 31 July 1980, the Eagles perform their last show for fourteen years. The band breaks up after tensions between band members. But what is the band’s story? The Eagles are an American rock band formed in 1971. The founding members of the band included Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner. The band quickly became a sensation. The band is considered as one of the most iconic band of the United States. One of the band’s album Hotel California is ranked 37th in Rolling Stone’s list of “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time”.

The band’s popularity transcended boundaries and its popularity was not only limited to the United States. While the band’s earlier works were also success, however, the band reached its commercial peak with the release of Hotel California. More than 32 million copies of the album were sold worldwide. Track Hotel California–without any doubt a masterpiece of the band– made the band immortal.

The hiatus remains until 1994, when the band partakes in the aptly titled Hell Freezes Over tour. Two years ago, the band lost one of its founding members, Frey –widely known as the band’s leader and chief musical architect. “Can an iconic rock band that’s lost a key member continue? Or should it? These were the questions that people asked. However, the band is resolute to carry on without Glenn Frey and with him as the band has included Frey’s son.