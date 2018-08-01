Pervaiz ‘to be’ new PA speaker

Share:

LAHORE - As the PML-Q has offered its cooperation to the PTI for the formation of a coalition at the centre and in Punjab, Imran Khan’s party is believed to have decided to bring PML-Q leader and former provincial chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

Other ‘incentives’ for the much-needed cooperation are being discussed by the two sides.

The PML-N was also willing to join hands with the PML-Q, but the latter preferred to go with the PTI.

As of now, the PML-N has stopped efforts to have its government at the centre as it could not muster other parties’ support needed for the purpose. However, the PML-N claims it is in a position to bring its chief minister in Punjab.

As both the PTI and the PML-N clkaim they are in a position to form government in Punjab, the real situation would get clear during the next few days when all independents take a decision on joining hands with one party or the other.

At the federal level, the PML-N and many other parties continue to challenge the fairness of elections and plan to give the new government a tough time in parliament.

The situation that emerged after the July 25 election is such that the PTI needs support of other parties to be able to have the simple majority at the centre and in Punjab.

Likewise, the PML-N also needs cooperation from other parties to be able to form government in Punjab, a province that has been under the PML-N’s uninterrupted rule for the past 10 years.

To be able to take over any responsibility in Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi is willing to give up two National assembly seats he had won.

The PML-N and the PTI continue efforts to bring as many legislators-elect to their side as possible.

Our Staff Reporter