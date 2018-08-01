Share:



Women dressed as characters from the novel-turned-TV series "The Handmaid's Tale" protest in front of the Alexander Hamilton Customs House where US Vice President Mike Pence was speaking at a Department of Homeland Security conference. The demonstrators were protesting the immigrantion and religious policies of the administration of US President Donald Trump.



