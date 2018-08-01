Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed a factory for producing substandard fruit juice and selling it under the name of a popular brand.

According to a private television channel report, PFA teams conducted raids in different parts of the city and sealed a number of production units over breach of food safety regulations.

In one such raid, a factory on Lahore’s Ravi Road was sealed for producing substandard packaged juice and selling under the name of a popular brand.

In another raid on Bund Road, the PFA team sealed an ice production unit for using contaminated water for production of ice while another unit was sealed for producing sweet meat using fabric colours.

The food authority also sealed a gutka producing factory in the Garhi Shaho area.