KAMALIA-During a protest, a large number of residents of Sarfraz Mor Kamalia blocked the traffic on Kamalia-Chichawatni Road as a protest against a sugar mills management.

They chanted slogans holding banners and placards inscribed with their demands. The protesters told the media that 3 sides of the Sarfraz Mor of Kamalia-Chichawatni Bypass Road have been turned into a dumpsite with ashes from the nearby sugar mills. "The nearby sugar mills disposes of huge amount of ashes in the area," they said.

The enormous quantity of ash covers a huge area along the main roads. It gets into people's homes, drinking water and food, creating respiratory and stomach diseases. The ashes also blows around with wind and gets into the eyes of the cyclists and motorcyclists on the main road. It blinds the drivers and becomes a severe traffic hazard," said the residents of the area. They demanded immediate removal of the dumpsite and strict action against those responsible for the environmental pollution.