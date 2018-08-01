Share:

KARACHI - Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested over a dozen suspects including a worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London allegedly involved in over half dozen cases of target killings.

According to police officials, the police after receiving a tipped-off conducted a raid on service road, Mehmoodabad, Phase I, Defence Housing Authority within the limits of Defence police station and arrested an accused along with arms and ammunitions. The accused was later shifted to police station where he was identified as Ishratullah Khan. According to District South SSP Omar Shahid Hamid, the accused arrested was an active worker of the MQM-L and was involved in various offences of murder and attempt to murder. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Separately, Anti-Car Lifting Cell of the Karachi police during a raid conducted in Nazimabad area arrested at least two suspects allegedly involved in motorcycles’ lifting. The suspects arrested were identified as Saqib and Naeem. According to ACLC officials, the suspects were involved in various cases of motorcycles’ lifting while the police also claim to have recovered at least four motorcycles from their possession. Three more suspects were arrested by Korangi police. They were identified as Alam Bengali, Mustafa Bengali and Salman Bengali. The police also claimed to have recovered arms and a motorcycle from their possession.

Azizabad police also arrested three suspects, namely Saleem, Siddiq and Adnan and recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway. Four more suspects who later identified as Mohsin, Zaheer Lala, Hassan and Atif were arrested by Zaman Town police. Police officials said that the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of crime. The police also claim to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.