Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Judicial Council Tuesday adjourned the hearing in the alleged misconduct reference against Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of Islamabad High Court for an indefinite period.

The SJC which a day earlier decided to adjudicate the reference within three days adjourned the hearing on the request of Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan.

The AGP requested the council that the case was prepared by Maulvi Anwarul Haq who was assisting the former AGP in the case was out of the country. He said since the new government might appoint another person as the AGP and it would not be appropriate for him to leave the case halfway.

When the five-member SJC, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed the hearing in the alleged misconduct reference against Justice Siddiqui, it had to face an unwarranted situation when Tariq Asad advocate took to the rostrum on the pretext of reciting Quranic verses before resuming the proceedings.

After the recitation, Asad advocate began his arguments, stating the chief justice could not preside over the council to hear the instant reference as three references had also been filed against him.

“The chief justice should not sit in the council when references are filed against him,” said Asad. He also accused the council of hearing the reference against Justice Siddiqui at the behest of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

However, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, a member of the SJC, asked the advocate whether his reference against the chief justice was fixed before the SJC. Asad responded his reference was not fixed, but it should be referred to the second most senior judge of the top court to decide its admissibility.

Advocate Asad kept on speaking despite repeated efforts by Justice Gulzar to stop him from talking. Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, another member of the SJC, also intervened and told Asad advocate that the council had heard his concerns and now he should leave the rostrum.

During the hearing, Advocate Hamid Khan, the counsel for Justice Siddiqui, informed the council that he had decided to file a petition under Article 184(3) to challenge the council’s order regarding the rejection of his client’s applications.

He requested the Council to stop the proceedings till the decision on the petition. He also requested the SJC chairman to admit his petition.

The chief justice, however, remarked the petition would be fixed if there were no objections on it. He directed the AGP to produce the record and initiate the cross-examination of prosecution witness Anwar Ali Gopang.

Hamid Khan argued that the affidavit of Gopang was not made part of the order. The chief justice responded that it was not a judicial proceeding, but a domestic inquiry.

The AGP furnished a document and said it was the entire record which needed to be made part of the evidence. Hamid Khan objected to the document and said this was not the part of the affidavit. He, however, requested the council for specific identification of the evidence in the document.

The AGP informed the Council that Maulvi Anwarul Haq had prepared the reference from the prosecution side and he was on leave and was likely to undergo a surgery.

The AGP said there was complexity in the identification of the evidence. He added he too did not want to prosecute the case because the new government might appoint another AGP, so he could not leave the case halfway.

He requested the Council to adjourn the hearing until the arrival of Anwarul Haq. Hamid Khan also informed the bench that his client would be out of the country till August 22.

The Council adjourned the hearing of the reference to be fixed by the office, keeping in view the schedule of both Anwarul Haq and Justice Siddiqui.

Justice Siddiqui is accused of spending money on the renovation of his official residence more than what he was entitled to by pressuring an official of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

A day earlier, the SJC had rejected applications of Justice Siddiqui, including the one seeking the record of expenditures incurred on the renovation of residences of superior courts’ judges.