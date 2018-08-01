Share:





A volunteer speaks to women and children at the Antonio Gavira sports centre housing migrants in Los Barrios near Algeciras. Close to 21,000 migrants have arrived in Spain by sea since the beginning of the year and 304 died in the attempt, the International Organization for Migration says.



A child smiles as she receives new shoes from a volunteer at the Antonio Gavira sports centre housing migrants in Los Barrios near Algeciras



Volunteers speak to a woman carrying her child at the Antonio Gavira sports centre housing migrants in Los Barrios near Algeciras



A woman with her son is escorted by members of the Spanish Civil Guard at the Antonio Gavira sports centre in Los Barrios near Algeciras