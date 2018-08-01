Share:

NAWABSHAH - A four-day special campaign against polio would be carried out in high risk union councils of Shaheed Benazirabad division from August 6, Commissioner Akram Ali Khawaja said here Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio, he said every child up to five years of age must be vaccinated and warned of strict action on negligence. He directed for proper training and finalization of other arrangements for the teams for the anti-polio campaign as well as for measles eradication campaign scheduled to start from October 15.

Regional Coordinator World Health Organization Dr Alam Azad briefed the meeting that all arrangements, including training of polio teams, were being finalized for the special campaign. Union council level micro-plans were framed for 12-day National Anti-Measles Campaign scheduled from October 15 to 27, he said, adding that training of staff was already underway in that regard.

Divisional Surveillance Officer Dr Abdul Wahid Bhurt said more work was required in the division to prevent disability caused by polio and other diseases.

Deputy commissioners and district health officers of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze informed the meeting about provision of facilities for the special anti-polio campaign.

Members of Divisional Task Force, Regional Manager HIS, District Support Manager PPIH, District Focal Persons for Polio, EPIN Stop apart from officials of Revenue, Police, Local Government, Education and other departments attended the meeting.