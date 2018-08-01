Share:

Momota explosive in worlds opener

NANJING - Japan's Kento Momota made a blistering start to his badminton World Championships on Tuesday -- then brushed off any talk of pressure. The explosive 23-year-old is the man in form coming into the Nanjing showpiece and is tipped by many to win the tournament. After swatting aside Ukraine's Artem Pochtarov 21-13, 21-12, Momota said: "I don't take the attention at home and abroad as pressure, but instead motivation." "The first match was an easy win. I feel very good now and hope I can win all the matches. I want to win," Xinhua news agency quoted the sixth seed as saying. Momota plays Luka Wraber, the 136th-ranked Austrian, on Wednesday. In the women's draw, world number one Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan eased through in her opener to underline her status as the woman to beat.–AFP

Wozniacki stresses fitness ahead of US Open

WASHINGTON - Hard work and peak fitness are the major concerns for world No 2 Caroline Wozniacki as she starts her first run to the US Open as a Grand Slam champion. The 28-year-old Dane captured her first major title in January at the Australian Open, downing current world number one Simona Halep in the final, and the 2009 and 2014 US Open runner-up approaches the hardcourt campaign ahead of New York with new confidence. "It feels great to have won my first Grand Slam. It was a great two weeks," Wozniacki said. "At this point, you have to keep on working hard and try to be in the best shape possible heading into the US Open. That's all you can do." Wozniacki chose the Washington event over a richer WTA tournament in San Jose this week. "I just prefer being on this side (of the US)," she said.–AFP

AUF chief resigns ahead of re-election bid

MONTEVIDEO - Uruguay's football association (AUF) president Wilmar Valdez resigned suddenly on Monday following the release of compromising audio recordings, just a day before he was due to stand for re-election. Although the exact content of the recordings is unknown, specialist media said they contained comments about sports administrators, a member of the government, sports journalists and supporters. One of Valdez's main rivals for the presidency, Arturo Del Campo, told local media that he'd heard the recordings five days ago, describing them as "slightly compromising Wilmar's image". Valdez, though, denied they had any link to his resignation. "This decision has been motivated solely by family and personal reasons that have nothing to do with the context of the current election," he said.–AFP

Mourinho's mood casts shadow over Utd

LONDON - Jose Mourinho's constant carping and foul mood during Manchester United's increasingly tortuous tour of the United States is raising questions about team morale and title hopes just over a week away from the start of the new Premier League season. Unlike rivals Liverpool and champions Manchester City, two Premier League contenders whose pre-season has included solid preparations and astute transfers, Manchester United watchers see nothing to celebrate as the 55-year-old Portuguese manager prepares for his third term at Old Trafford. The days when Mourinho used to poke fun at journalists with a twinkle in his eye during press conferences appear long gone, replaced by a litany of complaints as seen following the side's 4-1 humbling by Liverpool on Saturday in their latest outing on the US tour.–AFP

Underfire NZ coach quits after player mutiny

WELLINGTON - Embattled New Zealand women's coach Andreas Heraf quit Tuesday, ending a rocky era which culminated in most top players refusing to play for him. The former Austrian international's resignation came as the New Zealand Football Association (NZF) launched an investigation into complaints about the 50-year-old who has been on "special leave" since June. NZF president Deryck Shaw accepted Heraf's resignation but said the inquiry would continue into issues raised in written complaints from 13 players who said they would not play for New Zealand again if he remained in charge. "Part of the resignation is that Andreas has confirmed that he will fully participate in the review and we will look to the findings of the review to determine the outcomes around this matter," Shaw said.–AFP