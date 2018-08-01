Share:

Dambulla - After being humbled in the first one-day international, Sri Lanka will be eager to level terms in the day-nighter in Dambulla in the second ODI.

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi stuck to an off-stump line on a lively (but not significantly so) pitch, and the Sri Lankan top order played into their hands with tentative shots outside off. Sri Lanka were quickly reduced to 36 for 5, and were barely in the match after that. They recovered to reach 193, but South Africa chased down the target in a mere 31 overs.

Despite the debacle, Sri Lanka are unlikely to change their top five — Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, and the big guns, Upul Tharanga and captain Angelo Mathews. With Thisara Perera batting at seven, Shehan Jayasuriya at one batsman too many. Dhananjaya de Silva may be a better option.

Sri Lanka possess better depth in the spin department (they did not really stand a chance, having to defend a sub-200 score). South Africa, on the other hand, boast of a more potent pace attack. Given their current forms, the batting line-ups looks fairly even on paper. All in all, both teams seem equally likely to win.

Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara had precious little to do in the first ODI. With Thisara already playing, a fourth fast bowler (Kasun Rajitha or Dasun Shanaka) will probably be redundant. Prabath Jayasuriya’s debut is also likely to be delayed, as Sri Lanka will stick to Akila Dananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan.

Hashim Amla has been in poor form this year (173 runs at 24.71), but there is obviously little doubt over his inclusion at the top alongside Quinton de Kock. In fact, with JP Duminy as the sixth bowler, the South African unit looks reasonably well-rounded. The only likely replacement may be of David Miller (117 runs at 19.50 this year), who may be replaced by Heinrich Klaasen.

Additionally, these are still early days for Willem Mulder, but given hos Tabraiz Shamsi and Duminy bowled in the first ODI, South Africa may consider Keshav Maharaj for Andile Phehlukwayo — though given the inexperience in their batting order, it is unlikely that they will want to compromise on depth.

Jusal Perera was the star of the Sri Lankan innings, hitting 81 with 11 fours and a six and took a special liking for the spinners as he swept and reverse-swept them with confidence. He will be the key man for Sri Lanka .

A limited-overs specialist, JP Dumniy made his presence felt in his first game of the tour by hitting a rapid half-century after coming in to bat with South Africa needing 77 runs. He provided the knockout punch with six fours and two sixes, and will be an integral part of the South African middle order.

It is expected to be a hot day in Dambulla with temperatures ranging between 24 and 32 degree Celsius, and the expected humidity is 64 per cent. But the chances of rain are low, and that should be good news.

SRI LANKA : Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews (c), Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara.

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Heinrich Klaasen, JP Duminy, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.