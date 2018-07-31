Share:

LODHRAN-Despite the death of her only brother, Lady Health Worker (LHW) Zahooran Bibi set an example of a sense of duty when she was assigned with an electoral task in connection with July 25 general elections.

She lives in Mauza Haveli Naseer Khan, some 15 kilometre away from Lodhran, but she was deployed at Polling Station No 112. Soon after she arrived at the polling station to observe her duty, she was informed about the death of her young brother. Her parents asked her to leave the duty and come back home. However, Zahooran Bibi had something else in her mind. The spirit she came with to perform her duties did not fade and she counter the circumstances bravely.

She sent a message to her parents that also those who are ready to sacrifice their lives on the borders have their families but they do their job so that we can sleep soundly. Pakistan was created with great efforts and sacrifices and the terrorist wave started prior to the elections will be thwarted with the power of vote, she said.

Zahooran Bibi forgot the pain of her brother's death and continued her duties for the national stability. She observed her duties with utmost patience. After the conclusion of the polling time, Zahooran Bibi arrived at her home and bade farewell to the dead body of her brother. Looking at her national spirit, a large number of people participated in the funeral and it became the largest funeral prayer in the history of Lodhran.

Deputy Commissioner Saqib Ali Ateel appreciated her valour on performing the duties with responsibility. He awarded her with Rs10,000 cash prize and a shield in acclamation of her brilliant services.

Zahooran Bibi said that she had only one brother who passed away and even if she has 10 brothers she would have sacrificed them for Pakistan. The fine example of strong sense of responsibility has become talk of the town. Her spirit has been appreciated by the civil society members including Green Net's President Chaudhry Barkat Ali Riaz, Dr Tahir Ahmad Chaudhry, Dr Muhammad Ashraf Malik and President Anjuman e Tajraan Tasim Masood Butt.