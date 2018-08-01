Share:

KARACHI - The Tehreek-e-Labbaik-P (TLP) announced holding a protest rally against ‘massive rigging’ in the general election on August 05.

While talking to the media on Tuesday, TLP Sindh Ameer Ghulam Ghuas Baghdadi said that those who had ‘stolen’ their mandate are struggling to make their government and those who had faced defeat are also trying to get share in the government. “We warn that if any Qadyani is included in the provincial or federal government, the TLP will oust the rulers,” Baghdadi added. He asked the TLP workers to continue their work in the constituencies until the call from the centre and begin preparation for by-election in PS-87 and the local government elections. “It doesn’t matter if we go to parliament or not but we will surely continue to our struggle for the safety of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Law,” he added.

Baghdadi was of the view that the TLP was winning in many constituencies but the results were manipulate. Rejecting the Election Commission of Pakistan’s clarification that the delay in result occurred as the RTS collapsed.

He said that the result was delayed owing to tempering. He said that the rigging was evident from the fact that ballet papers were found dumped NA-241 Manzoor Colony. The TLP also turned down the findings of the international observers who termed the elections free and fair.

TLP Karachi Chief Allama Razi Hussaini said that their nominees who had contested the elections on national and provincial constituencies would carry out rallies from their respective areas to reach the main demonstration. He directed his subordinates to start preparation to make the rally historical.