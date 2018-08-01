Share:

KARACHI - Two underage children belonging to Hindu community were drowned in a Lyari river on Tuesday while they were playing outside their house in Surjani Town.

The incident took place in Yawer Goth within the limits of Surjani police station where the two neighbouring children were playing as per routine outside their homes. Their families and rescuers said that the victims were playing as per routine when suddenly they drowned into the Lyari River.

Reacting on information, rescuers from different welfare associations reached the site and started rescue work, however, they were only able to rescue the body of one of the victims while the body of another remained on missing. The body of the victim was later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities from where the family of the deceased took his body away with them without medico-legal formalities.

The victim was identified as 12-year-old Sagar, son of Jewan while another ten-year-old Shan has yet to be recovered alive or dead. Their families and the residents of the area staged a protest over the incident and made the authorities concerned responsible for the incident as the government has not taken any measure about to safe the innocent lives and drowning incidents into the river have become routine matters in the area.

GIRL GILLED

A seven-year-old girl killed under mysterious circumstances while she came to visit her sister’s house on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Bhittaiabad area within the limits of Sacchal police station. Police officials said that deceased was identified as seven-year-old Kainat, daughter of Syed Hussain.

According to SHO Ali Raza Leghari, deceased arrived to her sister’s home where she died under mysterious circumstances, adding that it seems that the victim was tortured to death, however, the body of the victim was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities to ascertain the actual cause behind her death.

The officer said that the doctors at the hospital has taken the samples and sent them to the laboratory for chemical examination report, adding that the police was waiting for the postmortem report to register a case.