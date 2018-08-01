Share:

PESHAWAR:- Unidentified assailants on Tuesday shot dead two police personnel as they were on way for duty in jurisdiction of Provah police station. The police said that constables Ghulam Abbas and Bashir were coming towards the DSP office when two assailants riding a motorbike opened fire on them, killing both the cops on the spot. After committing the crime, the assailants managed to flee from the scene. Police cordoned off a large area of the locality; however, no arrest was made till filing of this report.–Staff Reporter