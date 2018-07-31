Share:

HAFIZABAD - Two minor children drowned in a pond here in Mohallah Garhi Ghous on Tuesday. According to rescue sources, 11-year-old Ali Hassan and nine-year-old Bilal had disappeared under mysterious circumstances. During search, their parents found their shoes near a local pond and informed the Reccue-1122 which fished out their bodies after a few hours search. According to inhabitants of the locality, owner of the nearby brick-kiln had drug out big ditches to get soil for making bricks and these ditches have turned into a pond during the recent heavy rains. They expressed their resentment over the negligence and irresponsible attitude of the owner and civic authorities. They called upon the DC and the MC chairman to take immediate steps to fill in the ditches and take stern legal action against the brick-kiln owner to prevent recurrence of such tragic incident during the upcoming rainy season.