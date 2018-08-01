Share:

LAHORE - Use of controversial Result Transmission System (RTS) for timely transfer of election results from polling stations to Returning Officers (ROs) and Election Commission of Pakistan even after its failure in 2013 has put question mark on wisdom of people managing affairs of top polls body.

Failure of RTS devised by National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) led to inordinate delay in compilation and announcement of elections results that raised questions on transparency of electoral process.

All opposition parties have rejected election results, demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner after leveling allegations of massive rigging.

“These allegations are all due to delay in election results. Failure of RTS has given a bad name to ECP. Though it is a technical issue, it is also administrative failure of ECP. There was no logic of using RTS after its failure in 2013”, said former Secretary ECP Kanwar Dilshad.

RTS is an application developed by NADRA for transferring election results from polling stations to ROs and ECP. Presiding officers were supposed to take picture of Form45 and transfer the same to ROs and ECP through software installed on android phone. POs were provided necessary training by NADRA. Repeated efforts of POs to transfer Form45 pictures despite weak internet signals led to delay in compilation of election results. POs were asked to change location in case of weak internet signals. But they (POs) continued trying sending pictures of Form45 from rooms instead of going out for better internet signals.

“This mistake of POs has put question mark on the performance of ECP and transparency of general elections”, said Kanwar Dilshad, adding, the ECP officials were also responsible for the scenario.

“It was the responsibility of ECP to check internet signal strength at polling stations. Alternative arrangements should have been made at polling stations where mobile signals were weak”, he said, adding, huge burden of getting results from more than 82,000 polling stations across the country also contributed in collapse of RTS.

“The same thing happened in last general elections. It was the responsibility of Nadra to fix the problem and ensure that the same thing did not happen this time”, he said.

Result Management System (RMS) devised for transferring results from ROs to ECP continued working properly.

“ECP devised RMS for getting results from ROs. ROs were provided necessary training and required equipment like laptops and scanners. RMS continued working normally”, he said.