Share:

PESHAWAR - Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain on Tuesday said that Mohmand Dam project has immense importance, as it will store 1.2 million acre feet of water for irrigated agriculture, will help mitigate floods in Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera district as well as generate 800 megawatts of energy.

He said this during a visit to Mohmand Dam project site in Mohmand tribal district.

He said that in view of Supreme Court's judgment for early commencement of Mohmand Dam, a number of options were being considered to start construction work on the project during fiscal year 2018-19, as Wapda had already completed feasibility study, detailed engineering design and tender documents for the purpose.

He further said that the project, scheduled to be completed in 5 years and 8 months after start of the construction work, will significantly contribute towards development of agriculture, industrial, economic and social sectors in the country.

The chairman also had a detailed interaction with local notables at the project site. He thanked them for being supportive of the project in the wake of Supreme Court's decision for construction of Mohmand Dam.

The chairman briefed the notables on the land acquisition process and resettlement of the people in the project area. He said that Wapda would pay appropriate compensation to the locals in lieu of their land and assets and would also initiate infrastructure, health, education and drinking water projects in the area as confidence-building measures under its corporate social responsibility.

He assured the notables that Mohmand Dam would bring a positive change in lives of the local populace. He also listened to their views relating to land acquisition, resettlement and development scheme in the area.

Later, the Wapda chairman also visited Warsak Dam to review progress on the second rehabilitation project of Warsak Hydropower Station.

During the briefing, the chairman was informed that the second rehabilitation project was aimed at regaining the lost generation capacity of existing Warsak Hydropower Station due to the aging factor, achieving reliable annual energy generation of 1.14 billion units and increasing life of the power house for another 30 to 40 years. The project would be completed in a phased manner in about seven years.